Venters (calf) is close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Venters landed on the injured list earlier in the month with a right calf strain but is nearing a return to game action. Seeing as the left-hander hasn't been sidelined for an extended period, he likely won't need too many rehab appearances before being cleared to rejoin the big-league bullpen.

