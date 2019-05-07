Venters (calf) has looked sharp during his rehab stint with Triple-A Gwinnett, throwing six scoreless innings with a 5:1 K:BB over six appearances, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The southpaw looked like he might come off the IL last weekend, but instead Atlanta elected to be more patient with the veteran reliever and make sure he was 100 percent before activating him, perhaps a wise decision given his injury history. Venters has an inflated 20.25 ERA in 2.2 innings before he got hurt, but if he's back to the form he displayed in 2018, that should come down quickly once he rejoins the big-league bullpen.