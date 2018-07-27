Venters was traded to the Braves for international slot money Thursday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

In an interesting deal, Venters will head back to the organization that drafted him all the way back in 2003. Venters has had his career largely derailed by elbow injuries, including needing Tommy John surgery on three separate occasions. He's had a resurgence out of the Rays pen this season, working a 3.86 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP while fanning 11 batters in 14.0 innings. He'll join his old team and fill a major need for a Braves team that has been undermined by bullpen woes all season.