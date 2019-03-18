Venters retired the side in the eighth inning Sunday in the Braves' 7-3 Grapefruit League loss to the Astros.

Venters induced a trio of grounders to put the Astros down in order, continuing what has been an excellent spring for the 33-year-old lefty. Healthy again after a series of injuries prevented him from pitching in the majors from 2013 through 2017, Venters will likely factor prominently in the Braves' setup ranks this season.

