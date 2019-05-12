Braves' Jonny Venters: Notches first save
Venters retired the only batter he faced to record his first save of the season in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Diamondbacks.
Luke Jackson had pitched Thursday and Friday, so Atlanta manager Brian Snitker elected to play matchups in the ninth inning. Jacob Webb got the first two outs before Snitker brought in Venters to face David Peralta, who grounded out to first base to end the game. Venters will likely continue to be limited to a high-leverage LOOGY role, which means even if he thrives going forward, it could be a while before his 18.00 ERA and 3.67 WHIP get whittled down to respectable levels.
