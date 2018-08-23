Braves' Jonny Venters: Notches second save
Venters gave up one hit and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his second save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Pirates.
With A.J. Minter (back) being eased back into action, Venters got the call instead of Dan Winkler with left-handed batters Corey Dickerson and Gregory Polanco due up in the ninth inning for the Bucs, and while Polanco did rope a double, Venters was able to get the job done. It's his first save in an Atlanta uniform since 2011, but with Minter expected to resume his closing duties very soon, the 33-year-old isn't likely to see any more chances down the stretch.
