Venters was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right calf strain.

This could help explain his struggles to start the season, as Venters has allowed six runs with a 5:5 K:BB through 2.2 innings (six appearances) thus far. He'll be eligible to return as early as April 25 should he prove ready. The Braves are expected to announce a corresponding roster move prior to Tuesday's series opener against the Diamondbacks.