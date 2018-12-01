Venters agreed to a one-year, $2.25 million contract with Atlanta on Friday.

Venters appeared in 50 games split between Tampa Bay and Atlanta this past season, logging a 3.67 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 27 strikeouts across 34.1 innings. The National League Comeback Player of the Year helped the Braves reach the postseason after being out of the majors since the 2012 campaign due to elbow injuries. He should be able to crack the Braves' Opening Day roster as a left-handed option out of the bullpen.

