Manager Brian Snitker said Venters (calf) will probably make one more minor-league rehab appearance before being activated from the 10-day injured list, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Venters apparently looked good during his first rehab appearance, allowing one walk and one hit in a scoreless inning of relief for Triple-A Gwinnett. If everything goes as planned during his second outing with the Stripers, the veteran southpaw could be cleared to rejoin the big-league bullpen over the weekend.