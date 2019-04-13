Braves' Jonny Venters: Struggling to find plate
Venters faced two batters Friday, walking one and striking out one in a loss to the Mets.
Entering the game for Kyle Wright in the fourth inning with two outs and two runners aboard. Venters issued a free pass to load the bases before fanning Keon Broxton to escape the jam. The veteran left-hander has made five appearances so far and hasn't worked a full inning in any of them, and while four of his seven outs have come via strikeout, he's also walked five batters and given up two homers. Venters was reasonably effective in his return to the majors in 2018, but if his struggles continue, Atlanta may decide to move on from him.
