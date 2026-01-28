Atlanta signed Groshans to a minor-league contract Jan. 23.

Groshans' 2025 campaign was spent mostly at Double-A Northwest Arkansas in the Royals organization, where he slashed .291/.360/.368 with three home runs in 59 contests. The 26-year-old's lone big-league experience came in 2022, when he put up a .619 OPS in 17 games with the Marlins. Groshans is likely ticketed for Triple-A Gwinnett, where he'll provide utility infield depth.