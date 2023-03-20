site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Braves' Jordan Luplow: Optioned to Triple-A
RotoWire Staff
Mar 20, 2023
6:27 pm ET
Luplow was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett by Atlanta on Monday.
Luplow had seemed likely to platoon in left field with Eddie Rosario when he was signed, but he's been passed on the depth chart by non-roster invitee Kevin Pillar. The 29-year-old should get another look in the majors eventually.
