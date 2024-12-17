Atlanta signed Weems to a minor-league contract Tuesday, Spencer Nusbaum of The Washington Post reports.
Weems, 32, holds a career 5.26 ERA and 161:77 K:BB over 155.2 innings covering parts of five seasons at the major-league level. He will likely begin the 2025 campaign in the bullpen at Triple-A Gwinnett.
