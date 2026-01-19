Atlanta signed Mateo to a one-year contract Monday.

With Ha-Seong Kim (finger) set to miss at least the first six weeks or so of the season, Atlanta has added Mateo as a depth option at shortstop. The 30-year-old Mateo was plagued by injuries in his last two seasons with the Orioles, finishing with a lowly .177/.217/.266 batting line over 42 contests in 2025. He's healthy, now, though, and offers the ability to play second base, third base and all three outfield spots in addition to shortstop. Mauricio Dubon remains the likely Opening Day starter at shortstop for Atlanta, but Mateo will be in the mix while Kim recuperates from finger surgery.