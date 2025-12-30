Azocar signed a minor-league contract with Atlanta on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Aram Leighton of JustBaseball.com reports.

Azocar spent time with both Atlanta and the Mets in 2025 but made just 21 plate appearances in the majors, going 5-for-19 with an RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base. The 29-year-old outfielder will get another chance to carve out a role for himself in Atlanta, though his subpar hitting skills will force him to rely on his glove to make the big-league roster.