Bautista went 2-for-3 and was plunked by two pitches while starting for Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

After a slow start to his tenure with the Triple-A club, Bautista seems to have gotten comfortable at the plate. He has rapped out six hits in the last four games, including his first home run of the season. The Braves will eventually add Bautista to the active roster with the hope of having him take over as their everyday third baseman, but it's not clear when the team plans on pulling the trigger on that transaction.