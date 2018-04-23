Bautista will report to Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday and could be called up to the big leagues in the near future, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

After signing a minor-league deal with Atlanta last week, Bautista was initially sent to High-A Florida, where he's performed well enough to earn a look against higher-caliber competition in the International League. Braves manager Brian Snitker stated that he has been impressed by Bautista's condition considering the veteran didn't take part in a formal spring training, and that noted that he's received positive reports on the slugger's hitting and his defense at third base. If Bautista continues to impress at Triple-A, it's possible he could join Atlanta before the end of April and push Ryan Flaherty and Johan Camargo for time at the hot corner.

