Bautista went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 10-5 win over the Marlins.

The blast was his first for Atlanta, but his fifth-inning error at third base also led to four unearned runs for Mike Soroka and denied the rookie his second big-league win. Bautista is slashing only .167/.286/.333 through eight games since joining the Braves, and speculation is already rising that he may be limited on the short side of a platoon with Ryan Flaherty -- or even dropped from the roster entirely when the club needs a spot for injured shortstop Dansby Swanson (wrist). Bautista will likely get a bit longer leash to prove he can still contribute, but the end of the 37-year-old's career could be approaching rapidly.