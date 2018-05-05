Braves' Jose Bautista: Doubles in Braves debut
Bautista went 1-for-4 with a double in Friday's loss to the Giants.
Hitting fifth behind Nick Markakis, Bautista ripped the two-bagger in his first at-bat with the Braves, but then struck out twice to close out his night. He also held his own defensively at third base, starting an around-the-horn double play in the sixth inning. The veteran saw his strikeout rate spike to a career-high 24.8 percent last year with the Blue Jays, and if that doesn't improve in 2018, he could struggle to provide Atlanta with the power the team is hoping for in the middle of its lineup.
