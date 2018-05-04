Bautista is expected to be called up Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

After a slow start in his first few minor-league games this year, Bautista has gone 6-for-15 with a double and a homer over his last four games for Triple-A Gwinnett. He's expected to make a push for the Braves' starting third base job, a position he's played 394 times in his big-league career (though not frequently since 2011). Whether or not his bat is still fantasy-relevant is an unanswered question. He's 37 years old and coming off a season in which he hit .203 with an 80 wRC+, though that was the first time his wRC+ had sunk below 120 since 2009, so it's possible that his true talent is still something close to a league-average hitter.