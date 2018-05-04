Braves' Jose Bautista: Expected to join Braves on Friday
Bautista is expected to be called up Friday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
After a slow start in his first few minor-league games this year, Bautista has gone 6-for-15 with a double and a homer over his last four games for Triple-A Gwinnett. He's expected to make a push for the Braves' starting third base job, a position he's played 394 times in his big-league career (though not frequently since 2011). Whether or not his bat is still fantasy-relevant is an unanswered question. He's 37 years old and coming off a season in which he hit .203 with an 80 wRC+, though that was the first time his wRC+ had sunk below 120 since 2009, so it's possible that his true talent is still something close to a league-average hitter.
More News
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: Bat heating up at Triple-A•
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: Scuffling at Triple-A•
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: To become eventual starter•
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: Could return to majors soon•
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: Inks minor-league deal with Atlanta•
-
Jose Bautista: Considering retirement•
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...
-
Waivers: Romero's arrow pointing up
It's a great week for pitching prospects. Mike Soroka sparkled before Fernando Romero and Sean...
-
Analyzing your trades
Ozzie Albies for Brian Dozier? That interesting swap is only one that Chris Towers grades for...