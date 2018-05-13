Braves' Jose Bautista: Gets day off Sunday
Bautista is not in the lineup Sunday against the Marlins.
Bautista is just 4-for-24 since joining the Braves but was able to crack his first homer of the season in Saturday's contest. The veteran will be given the day off with Ryan Flaherty set to take over at third base.
More News
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: Crushes first homer as Brave on Saturday•
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: May only start against lefties•
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: Day off Friday•
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: Doubles in Braves debut•
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: Officially called up and in lineup•
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: Expected to join Braves on Friday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...