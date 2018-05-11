Braves' Jose Bautista: May only start against lefties
Bautista may primarily draw starts against left-handed pitching going forward, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Besides his Atlanta debut on May 4, the Braves have faced southpaws in every game since Bautista joined the major-league roster. He has his first day off Friday -- the Braves face the right-handed Dan Straily -- and although manager Brian Snitker wouldn't commit to a platoon situation, it's likely that Bautista will only be in the lineup against left-handed pitching. The 37-year-old owns a .142/.246/.297 slash line against righties since last year's All-Star break. Ryan Flaherty will start in Bautista's place Friday, and he appears to be the other half of the platoon moving forward.
More News
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: Day off Friday•
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: Doubles in Braves debut•
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: Officially called up and in lineup•
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: Expected to join Braves on Friday•
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: Bat heating up at Triple-A•
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: Scuffling at Triple-A•
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...
-
Eaton's place in the top 30 DL stashes
Adam Eaton has a clear diagnosis but an unclear timetable. So where does he place among the...
-
Waivers: Smith, Velasquez
Heath Cummings admits his past failures and stops doubting Caleb Smith.
-
Don't buy these four breakouts
Breakouts are beautiful, but Chris Towers analyzes four hitters whose underlying metrics point...