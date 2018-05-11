Bautista may primarily draw starts against left-handed pitching going forward, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Besides his Atlanta debut on May 4, the Braves have faced southpaws in every game since Bautista joined the major-league roster. He has his first day off Friday -- the Braves face the right-handed Dan Straily -- and although manager Brian Snitker wouldn't commit to a platoon situation, it's likely that Bautista will only be in the lineup against left-handed pitching. The 37-year-old owns a .142/.246/.297 slash line against righties since last year's All-Star break. Ryan Flaherty will start in Bautista's place Friday, and he appears to be the other half of the platoon moving forward.