Bautista was officially called up by the Braves Friday and will head straight into the starting lineup, batting fifth and playing third base against the Giants.

Bautista could see the majority of starts at third base in the near future as the team attempts to see what he has left in the tank. The Braves are taking a risk on two fronts. Offensively, Bautista hit just .203/.308/.366 last season, but he has a long track record of being a very good hitter, so he may have something left in the tank. Defensively, the 37-year-old has 349 career starts at third base, but just six since 2011, and it's odd to see someone move up the defensive spectrum at the end of their career. Preston Tucker and his .800 OPS were demoted to make room for the Bautista experiment.