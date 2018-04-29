Bautista grounded out in all four of his at-bats with Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday in the club's 3-0 loss to Durham.

Since signing with the Braves on April 18, Bautista has felt the effects of having a delayed start to the season. He has recorded just five hits in 28 at-bats (.179 average) across his eight minor-league rehab games, with his last six coming with Gwinnett. The 37-year-old is being groomed as a third baseman and is expected to eventually settle in as the top option on the depth chart for the big club, but a promotion to the Braves may not come until his bat heats up with the Triple-A affiliate. In the meantime, Atlanta will get by with Ryan Flaherty and Johan Camargo as their primary options at the hot corner.

