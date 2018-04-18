Braves' Jose Bautista: Signs minor-league deal with Braves

Bautista signed a minor-league deal with the Braves on Wednesday.

The Braves are referring to Bautista as an infielder and are having him play third base in extended spring training. He did play third base eight times for the Blue Jays last year and 394 times over the course of his career, so it's not too much of a stretch to think that his glove could at least be passable there. Whether or not his bat is still viable is another question. His wRC+ had been slowly and steadily trending downwards from 2014 to 2016, with figures of 160, 148 and 122, but in 2017 it collapsed to 80. Still, that was the first season his wRC+ had sunk below 120 since 2009, so it's possible his true talent with the bat is still around league average, which could at least earn him a bench role. At age 37, though, it would hardly be surprising if he never makes it back to the majors again.