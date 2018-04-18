Braves' Jose Bautista: Signs minor-league deal with Braves
Bautista signed a minor-league deal with the Braves on Wednesday.
The Braves are referring to Bautista as an infielder and are having him play third base in extended spring training. He did play third base eight times for the Blue Jays last year and 394 times over the course of his career, so it's not too much of a stretch to think that his glove could at least be passable there. Whether or not his bat is still viable is another question. His wRC+ had been slowly and steadily trending downwards from 2014 to 2016, with figures of 160, 148 and 122, but in 2017 it collapsed to 80. Still, that was the first season his wRC+ had sunk below 120 since 2009, so it's possible his true talent with the bat is still around league average, which could at least earn him a bench role. At age 37, though, it would hardly be surprising if he never makes it back to the majors again.
More News
-
Jose Bautista: Considering retirement•
-
Jose Bautista: Unlikely to return to Blue Jays in 2018•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Tossed from Monday's game•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Launches 22nd homer of campaign Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.