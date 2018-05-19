Bautista is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.

Right-hander Jose Urena will take the mound for the Marlins as Bautista heads to the bench. The 37-year-old has seen plenty of playing time since being recalled at the start of the month due to the numerous left-handers faced and being able to serve as designated hitter at Tampa Bay, but could continue to see more infrequent starting opportunities.