Braves' Jose Bautista: Sits against right-hander
Bautista is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.
Right-hander Jose Urena will take the mound for the Marlins as Bautista heads to the bench. The 37-year-old has seen plenty of playing time since being recalled at the start of the month due to the numerous left-handers faced and being able to serve as designated hitter at Tampa Bay, but could continue to see more infrequent starting opportunities.
