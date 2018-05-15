Bautista went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Monday's win over the Cubs.

His fifth-inning shot off Jose Quintana proved to be the difference in the 6-5 victory. Bautista is finding his power stroke, homering twice in the last three games, but his .172/.294/.414 slash line through 10 games isn't encouraging. With Austin Riley tearing up the minor leagues behind him, the veteran will need to start providing more consistent production for the Braves if he wants to hang onto his roster spot through the rest of 2018.