Braves' Jose Bautista: Slugs game-winning homer Monday
Bautista went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Monday's win over the Cubs.
His fifth-inning shot off Jose Quintana proved to be the difference in the 6-5 victory. Bautista is finding his power stroke, homering twice in the last three games, but his .172/.294/.414 slash line through 10 games isn't encouraging. With Austin Riley tearing up the minor leagues behind him, the veteran will need to start providing more consistent production for the Braves if he wants to hang onto his roster spot through the rest of 2018.
More News
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: Gets day off Sunday•
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: Crushes first home run as Brave•
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: May only start against lefties•
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: Day off Friday•
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: Doubles in Braves debut•
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: Officially called up and in lineup•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...