Braves' Jose Bautista: To become eventual starter
Bautista is set to become Atlanta's everyday third baseman when ready for major-league action, Gabriel Burns of AJC.com reports.
Manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Bautista will become the starter once he's ready for a promotion. He'll receive a final tune up at Triple-A Gwinnett before getting called up to the big-league squad. With Bautista expected to take over at third in the near future, Ryan Flaherty's playing time will take a hit, as he figures to shift into a utility role.
More News
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: Could return to majors soon•
-
Braves' Jose Bautista: Inks minor-league deal with Atlanta•
-
Jose Bautista: Considering retirement•
-
Jose Bautista: Unlikely to return to Blue Jays in 2018•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Tossed from Monday's game•
-
Blue Jays' Jose Bautista: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Ranking the prospect call-ups
Some of the minor-leaguers we were most looking forward to seeing came pouring into the big...
-
Sell high on Manaea?
Chris Towers tries to figure out where Sean Manaea should rank at starting pitcher, and what...
-
Waivers: Andujar, Hernandez top the list
Gleyber Torres is getting all the hype, but Miguel Andujar is on fire and worth adding too...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...