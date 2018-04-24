Bautista is set to become Atlanta's everyday third baseman when ready for major-league action, Gabriel Burns of AJC.com reports.

Manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Bautista will become the starter once he's ready for a promotion. He'll receive a final tune up at Triple-A Gwinnett before getting called up to the big-league squad. With Bautista expected to take over at third in the near future, Ryan Flaherty's playing time will take a hit, as he figures to shift into a utility role.