Atlanta signed Leclerc to a minor-league contract Wednesday that includes an invitation to spring training, Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes reports.

Leclerc returned from right shoulder surgery in 2026 to post a 7.77 ERA and 26:12 K:BB over 24.1 frames in the minors in the Padres organization before being released. In the veteran reliever's last full major-league season in 2024 with the Rangers, he held a 4.32 ERA and 89:32 K:BB over 66.2 innings. Leclerc will likely begin next season at Triple-A Gwinnett.