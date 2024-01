Perdomo agreed to a $5 million deal with Atlanta on Monday, MLB.com reports.

A couple years ago, Perdomo was the top prospect in this class, but he has since been passed by at least Leo De Vries of the Padres. Perdomo hasn't necessarily regressed, but he may have plateaued somewhat. Even so, he has an impressive set of tools, with an advanced feel for the strike zone, plus speed and an ability to make hard contact in games. He also has a chance to stick at shortstop.