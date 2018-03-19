Ramirez has allowed just one run on two hits and one walk while striking out three across 5.0 innings this spring.

Ramirez is set to be one of Atlanta's top arms out of the bullpen this year, after an impressive showing in 2017. He finished the year with 27 holds and a 3.19 ERA along with 56 strikeouts across 62.0 innings. Ramirez looks to have definite fantasy value if he can maintain his success from a season ago.