Braves' Jose Ramirez: Bothered by shoulder tightness
Ramirez stated Tuesday that he's been bothered by shoulder tightness recently, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Ramirez -- who allowed four runs in one inning of relief Tuesday -- said that he's been dealing with shoulder tightness since spring training but that it just recently began to really bother him. The Braves could opt to give the reliever a few days off for rest, but if the injury persists he may require a trip to the disabled list. Consider him day-to-day for now.
