Ramirez (shoulder) was brought back from the 60-day DL and outrighted to Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday.

Ramirez appeared in just seven games for Atlanta this past year due to a shoulder injury that initially placed him on the disabled list in mid-April. He suffered a setback in June and was officially shut down from a rehab assignment in mid-September since there just wasn't enough time for him to return to full health. Looking ahead, Ramirez should be back to 100 percent prior to spring training as the 28-year-old looks to earn a place in the Braves' bullpen.