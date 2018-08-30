Braves' Jose Ramirez: Could return in September
Manager Brian Snitker said Ramirez (shoulder) is feeling better and could possibly return in September, David O'Brien of The Athletic Atlanta reports.
This is encouraging news, as Ramirez has been on the shelf since mid-April with a shoulder injury. There was some talk about shutting Ramirez down for the season in July, but it now sounds like the 28-year-old right-hander could return to action sometime during the final month of the season if everything goes as planned.
