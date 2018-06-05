Braves' Jose Ramirez: Experiences setback
Ramirez (shoulder) suffered a setback Saturday during a live batting practice session, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Ramirez has been on the disabled list since April 18 with right shoulder inflammation, and he felt pain in his throwing shoulder during his first session against batters since the injury. Following Saturday's setback, he was sent to Atlanta to be evaluated. Ramirez's status will likely be determined by the findings of Atlanta's team doctor.
