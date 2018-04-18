Ramirez (0-2) was tagged with the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks in one inning against the Phillies.

Ramirez entered to start the tenth inning, but he was all over the place and hit hard even when he did find the zone. It's the second straight blowup for the 28-year-old, who gave up five runs while recording just one out in his last outing, running his ERA to an unsightly 17.05.