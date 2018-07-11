Manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday that Ramirez (shoulder) may not return to the mound this season, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Ramirez has been on the DL since mid-April due to right shoulder inflammation. He suffered a setback in early June during a live batting practice session and has yet to resume throwing. Look for an update on Ramirez's status near the end of July.

