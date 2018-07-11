Braves' Jose Ramirez: May not pitch again this year
Manager Brian Snitker said Wednesday that Ramirez (shoulder) may not return to the mound this season, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Ramirez has been on the DL since mid-April due to right shoulder inflammation. He suffered a setback in early June during a live batting practice session and has yet to resume throwing. Look for an update on Ramirez's status near the end of July.
More News
-
Braves' Jose Ramirez: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Braves' Jose Ramirez: Experiences setback•
-
Braves' Jose Ramirez: Won't throw for at least two weeks•
-
Braves' Jose Ramirez: Placed on disabled list•
-
Braves' Jose Ramirez: Bothered by shoulder tightness•
-
Braves' Jose Ramirez: Knocked around in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Bregman's Breakout
We’re looking at Alex Bregman’s power surge, Wil Myers’ impressive run and Stephen Piscotty's...
-
Five hitter upgrades to make
Looking to make a splash? The All-Star break is the right time to do it. Chris Towers has five...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Posey falling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Seems like more high-profile players are coming off the DL than going on as we approach the...
-
Predicting 2019's first two rounds
The All-Star break approaches, making now a perfect time to reflect and project. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Hamilton, Duffy top five
Billy Hamilton got off to a rough start to the season, but he's been running non-stop late...