Braves' Jose Ramirez: Placed on disabled list
Ramirez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.
Ramirez had reportedly been dealing with the issue for at least a few days. He'll now be out for a minimum of ten days, though it's not yet clear whether or not he'll need more time than that. 2010 first-round pick Jesse Biddle will receive his first big-league call-up to take Ramirez's place.
