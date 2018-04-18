Ramirez was placed on the 10-day disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.

Ramirez had reportedly been dealing with the issue for at least a few days. He'll now be out for a minimum of ten days, though it's not yet clear whether or not he'll need more time than that. 2010 first-round pick Jesse Biddle will receive his first big-league call-up to take Ramirez's place.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories