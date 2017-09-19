Ramirez has posted a 2.66 ERA across 61 innings pitched this season with the Braves.

The young right-hander has shown definite improvement from last season, shaving nearly a full run off his ERA from a year ago. The 27-year-old is pitching at the back end of the bullpen and will continue to pitch in high-leverage situations -- he has recorded 17 holds in his last 35 appearances.