Ramirez (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.

Ramirez has been on the shelf since mid-April with a shoulder injury. Given the length of his absence, the right-hander will likely need multiple appearances to build his arm back up. That said, it sounds like the Braves are expecting Ramirez to return sometime before the end of the season.

