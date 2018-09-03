Braves' Jose Ramirez: Starting rehab stint
Ramirez (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.
Ramirez has been on the shelf since mid-April with a shoulder injury. Given the length of his absence, the right-hander will likely need multiple appearances to build his arm back up. That said, it sounds like the Braves are expecting Ramirez to return sometime before the end of the season.
More News
-
Braves' Jose Ramirez: Could return in September•
-
Braves' Jose Ramirez: May not pitch again this year•
-
Braves' Jose Ramirez: Transferred to 60-day DL•
-
Braves' Jose Ramirez: Experiences setback•
-
Braves' Jose Ramirez: Won't throw for at least two weeks•
-
Braves' Jose Ramirez: Placed on disabled list•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Roster expansion reveals stars
The season might be winding down, but with rosters expanding, there's plenty of new faces for...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action, but September call-ups limit the...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...