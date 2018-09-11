Braves' Jose Ramirez: To miss remainder of season
Ramirez (shoulder) will be shut down for the rest of the year, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
Ramirez began a rehab stint Sept. 3 at Triple-A Gwinnett, although it's since been decided that there just isn't enough time for him to return to health before the season comes to an end. He made just seven appearance for the Braves in 2018, allowing 12 runs while striking out seven over 6.2 frames. Ramirez figures to be ready for the start of spring training.
