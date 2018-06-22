Braves' Jose Ramirez: Transferred to 60-day DL
Ramirez (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Friday.
Ramirez has been on the DL since mid-April and recently suffered a setback during a live batting practice session. It's unknown as to what kind of timetable to right-hander is looking at, and this move doesn't provide us with any new information as Ramirez has already spent over 60 days on the shelf. In a corresponding move, Danny Santana's contract was selected from the minors and Mike Soroka was placed on the 10-day DL (shoulder).
