Braves' Jose Ramirez: Won't throw for at least two weeks
Ramirez (shoulder) has been shut down from throwing for at least two weeks, David O'Brien of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Ramirez will clearly need more than the minimum stay on the disabled list, as he'll need time to rebuild his arm strength after he resumes throwing. He'll be out until at least mid-May.
