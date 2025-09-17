Suarez (2-0) picked up the win in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks over seven innings. He struck out nine.

The nine Ks were a career high for Suarez, who was making his first big-league start of the season and first MLB appearance since Apr. 10. The 27-year-old southpaw missed over two months this summer in the minors with an undisclosed injury, but in four appearances with Triple-A Gwinnett after being activated from the 7-day IL in late August he posted a 2.70 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB over 20 innings, and he carried that momentum with him to the majors after his promotion. Suarez was originally brought up for a spot start in the twin bill, but after racking up a massive 21 swinging strikes on 99 pitches (65 total strikes) against the Nats, he may have earned one more turn through the rotation before the end of the season. Atlanta hasn't indicated whether its pitching plans will get shuffled to accommodate him, but with days off coming each of the last two Thursdays in September, the team has plenty of flexibility.