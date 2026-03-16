Suarez allowed our hits and two walks over four scoreless innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Phillies. He struck out three.

Facing a Philly lineup that featured about half of the team's Opening Day starters, including Trea Turner, Alec Bohm and Bryson Stott, Suarez tossed 36 of 61 pitches for strikes to kick off a combined shutout for Atlanta. The 28-year-old southpaw is out of minor-league options, and while he may not be in the mix for a rotation spot, Suarez could begin the season as a long reliever to help provide some length as the team plays 13 games in 13 days right out of the gate.