Braves' Josh Donaldson: Aiming for Wednesday debut
Donaldson is targeting Wednesday for his first game action of the spring, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
He's going to take part in simulated game activities Tuesday, and if all goes well, Donaldson is set to be in Wednesday's lineup against the Tigers. The 33-year-old played only 52 games for Toronto and Cleveland last year, producing a disappointing .801 OPS, so expect the Braves to keep a close eye on his workload for the rest of the spring.
