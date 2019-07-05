Braves' Josh Donaldson: Clobbers solo home run
Donaldson went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a win against the Phillies on Thursday.
Donaldson's only hit of the game was a 426-foot shot to center field in the fourth inning. It was the second straight game in which Donaldson has homered, lifting his total to 17 on the season. In addition to the power output, the 33-year-old has driven in 43 runs while slashing .251/.359/.488 in 2019.
