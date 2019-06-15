Donaldson went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-8 win over the Phillies.

The veteran third baseman can still punish a mistake, but that's about all Donaldson has been doing lately. He's slashing .140/.222/.333 over his last 15 games with three of his 10 homers on the year, but with Ender Inciarte (back) still out indefinitely and Austin Riley needed in the outfield, Donaldson with continue getting every chance to figure things out at the plate.

More News
Our Latest Stories