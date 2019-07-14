Donaldson went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run, three runs scored and two walks in Saturday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Padres.

Donaldson did his damage early, opening the scoring with a first-inning homer. He then scored the game tying run in the eighth inning on Austin Riley's sacrifice fly and scored the go-ahead run in the tenth inning on an Ozzie Albies single. The third baseman is up to 21 homers, 51 RBI and 54 runs scored in 89 games this season. He's cranked six homers in eight July games.