Braves' Josh Donaldson: Clubs three-run homer
Donaldson went 1-for-3 with two runs scored, a three-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 9-2 win over Philadelphia.
Donaldson broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with his 404-foot shot to center field, and the Braves never surrendered the lead. The veteran third baseman entered the contest in a 3-for-25 slump, but he busted out Wednesday with his 16th homer.
